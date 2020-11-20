CEDAR RAPIDS — Mad Modern will close its storefront in the New Bohemia neighborhood and transitioning exclusively to by-appointment and curbside delivery, the furniture store announced via Facebook.

Mad Modern will move out of the store, 227 16th Ave. SE, on Dec. 1 and keep inventory in a storage unit.

“We were closed down for a while, and that was the way I was able to keep things moving,” the store’s owner Dave Owens told The Gazette. “It wasn’t meant to be a long-term solution, but there isn’t really an end in sight here.”

The best way to contact the store is through Facebook or Instagram, he said.

Established in 2011, the store specializes in midcentury modern furniture.

Owens plans to have a liquidation sale of the items that he doesn’t plan to take with him to the new location.

“There’s going to be some deals for the next couple weekends,” Owens said.

After the pandemic, Mad Modern may return to a storefront.

“I enjoy the personal interaction part of it,” Owens said. “I have other dealer colleagues that sit in a warehouse and sell things over a computer, but I didn’t want to do that.”

