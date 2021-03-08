Business

Luck is not a strategy in job searching and hiring

By Jennifer Lawrence

With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, I am reminded of the concept of luck.

Some may believe it was luck that helped them to land a job, or it was luck that helped them move their career forward. As someone who works with job seekers and as an HR professional, I know there is no such thing as luck when it comes to the job search and hiring process.

Instead, I believe that both job seekers and employers create their own luck.

Luck is really the point where opportunity and preparation meet. What do I mean by that, and how does it relate to a job search and hiring?

Consider this example: A few years ago, one of our job seekers was flying out of town to visit family.

The flight was delayed because there were not enough baggage handlers to load the checked luggage. This job seeker — let’s call him Pete — commented that, if they needed more employees, he would be glad to take the job at least for the short term as he recently had been laid off.

The woman sitting next to Pete asked where he had worked. Pete shared that he had been a graphic designer for a local employer and was hoping to land a similar position in the local area.

The other passenger asked if he had a business card because one of the graphic designers at her company recently had resigned. So Pete gave her his card, asked for her contact information and followed up when he returned from his trip.

Pete got the inside scoop on a job opening that had not been advertised anywhere and he expanded his network.

Is this luck? No.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Pete was comfortable talking about losing his job and had his elevator speech prepared. He had personal business cards made up and was carrying them with him.

Pete helped himself by asking his fellow traveler for her contact information, and he further took control by following up at his first opportunity by sending her an error-free resume.

As an employer, Pete’s fellow passenger also created her own luck. She connected with Pete and helped her employer by mentioning the possible opening.

She connected further by asking for his business card and she shared her contact details to make future contact easier. She enhanced her employer’s brand by being helpful.

In both cases, preparation met opportunity.

Many job seekers have experienced frustration in their search and hope that eventually luck will be on their side.

It is easy to get discouraged when one is not getting the results as quickly as they would like.

Even if job search activity has been robust — including plenty of networking — no one can say when or if the “ideal” position will surface. And luck is not going to move one’s career forward.

As the future is unknown, job seekers can increase their odds of finding a position by flexing a bit to expand their options.

Having a grasp of related positions or career paths that use similar skill sets is a key component to this type of flexibility. Because one never knows what the future might hold, this type of research should be an ongoing activity.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Career Week: March 22-25th

Career week is a free virtual series of programming built to explore job opportunities in-depth, review trends and get inspired.

Register now
Gazette Marketing
HER Women of Achievement - Call For Nominations

Do you know someone who should be celebrated for her work, ideas, impact on our community? Nominate her for Women of Achievement!

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette's Derecho Book

From storm to recovery, more than 150 full-color photos and moving stories in this hardcover keepsake.

Buy Now

When conducting a job search this means looking outside the industry, considering a lateral move, taking a contract or temporary position, or looking at less senior roles.

Preparing the tools needed for the job search and looking at a role that is outside the norm shows an employer one is willing to work hard and be creative — versus waiting for luck — to get what they want.

For the employer who hopes to find the right candidate, luck does not apply, either. It takes continued strategy and effort to source future candidates.

Employers can proactively do a lot of networking, attend professional events, conduct research and have plenty of conversations, even when there is no current need.

Preparation for future candidates also means paying attention to companies or industries that are experiencing change as it is possible the opportune time is right for someone to leave their current employer.

It is this preparation, anticipation and creativity that allows employers and job seekers to connect. Neither side can safely rely on luck.

Whether you are an employer or a job seeker, how are you creating your own luck? When you are met with opportunity, are you prepared?

If you have not done so already, start preparing so that when opportunity knocks, you’ll be ready to answer the door.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lawrence is the owner of Corridor HR Solutions, a career transition and consulting firm; jennifer@corridorsolutions.com; corridorhrsolutions.com.

By Jennifer Lawrence

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Gazette's Business Breakfast panel to focus on hiring and retention

SAINT Cat Rescue helps find homes for homeless cats in Cedar Rapids

Business Notes: Feb. 7, 2021

Raytheon considers $1 billion sale of repair unit

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Starting March 14, COVID-19 vaccines to go to Linn County residents with medical conditions

Rural Iowa counties hit hardest in COVID-19's first year

1 killed, 3 injured in overnight crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids

Third man arrested in connection with Iowa City landlord's plot to remove tenant

Iowa reporter faces trial in case seen as attack on press rights

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.