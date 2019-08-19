Leader of 'Field of schemes' sentenced to 10 years

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Missouri man who passed off non-organic grains as organic, involving over $142 million in sales, was sentenced last week to over 10 years in federal prison, and three Nebraska farmers who supplied the non-organic grains also were sentenced to prison time.

Randy Constant, 61, of Chillicothe, Mo., pleaded guilty last December to one count of wire fraud, in a case that prosecutors have referred to as “Field of Schemes.” During the plea, he admitted that the fraud scheme involved about $142,433,475 in grain sales, and the vast majority of those sales were fraudulent.

Constant also admitted he misled customers into thinking they were buying certified organic grain when the grain he was selling was not organic from 2010 to 2017, according to court documents. He told customers the grain was from certified organic fields in Nebraska and Missouri but the grains, not organic or organic grain mixed with non-organic, were actually purchased from other growers.

Constant made many of the sales through a brokerage, Jericho Solutions, which he owned in Ossian, Iowa, federal prosecutors said. As part of the plea, Constant also agreed to forfeit $128,190,128 in proceeds from the scheme.

Evidence at Constant’s sentencing shows his sales in 2016 equaled about 7 percent of all comparable organic corn grown and 8 percent of all organic soybeans grown in the United States. Overall, from 2010 to 2017, Constant sold over 11 million bushels of grain, over 90 percent of which was falsely marketed as organic.

Prosecutors said that amount of grain would fill about 3,600 rail cars or 14,375 semi-trailers.

Constant’s grain was mostly used as animal feed, primarily for chickens and cattle, according to sentencing information. That livestock was then sold as organic meat or products. Because of Constant’s fraud, most of the livestock that was fed his grain was not organic, causing thousands of consumers to purchase what they thought was organic meat for a premium price across the country.

Evidence at sentencing shows, during this time, Constant was spending money on gambling trips to Las Vegas with at least one other person involved in the scheme. Between 2010 and 2017, Constant went to Las Vegas more than 20 times, paying for flights, hotels, gambling, and escorts.

Constant had sexual relationships with three women who lived in Las Vegas and over the course of the scheme he gave paid more than $225,000 to two of these women for their services, which was touted as work with his companies. But the women did "very little of value" for Constant’s companies in exchange for the money, according to prosecutors.

Constant’s banking records also shows over $360,000 in additional Las Vegas-related expenses during the course of the scheme. About $110,000 of that total was charged to a bank account Constant shared with one of the women and included payments for a vehicle, insurance, foreign travel, and breast augmentation surgery.

The three farmers from Overton, Neb., who previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud involving sales of grain to Constant, also were sentenced last Friday. Tom Brennan, 71, was sentenced to three months; James Brennan, 41, to 20 months; and Mike Potter, 42, to two years in federal prison.

At each of their plea hearings, each man admitted to growing grain between 2010 and 2017 that was not organic. The farmers received over $10 million from Constant in connection with the scheme.

U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams called the scheme a “massive fraud, perpetrated on consumers over a long period of time” and said that Constant “caused incalculable damage.”

Williams, at each of the Nebraska farmers’ sentencing, ordered each to forfeit $1 million in proceeds from their crimes.

“For years, Constant put personal greed and self-interest above all else,” U.S. Attorney Peter Deegan, in a statement, said. “In doing so, he and his cohorts victimized thousands of people who were deceived into paying more for a product that they ultimately did not get. They also diluted the organic grain market to the financial disadvantage of organic farmers who were following the law.”

Anyone with information about others involved in the scheme should contact our office, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Inspector General, or the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

