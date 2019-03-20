Latest Cedar Rapids Aldi to open next week

CEDAR RAPIDS — Grocery chain Aldi will open its newest Cedar Rapids store next Thursday, March 28, in the space formerly occupied by Fresh Market, at 180 Collins Road NE.

The 24,000-square-foot store in the Collins Crossing shopping center, across the road from Lindale Mall, is part of a $3.4 billion investment by Aldi to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.

Essen, Germany-based Aldi has more than 1,800 stores in 35 states, including a store less than four miles away, at 5425 Blairs Forest Blvd. NE.

The company will operate three stores in Cedar Rapids and one store each in Marion, Coralville and Iowa City.

Aldi has remodeled the Cedar Rapids and Marion stores within the past two years.

The Collins Road Aldi store layout will provide an improved in-store experience, the company said in a news release, and feature additional refrigeration space to accommodate more fresh products. Twenty percent of the product selection will be new items when compared with last year.

The new Aldi will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fresh Market, a Greensboro, N.C.-based specialty grocery chain, opened a store in Collins Crossing on Oct. 1, 2014. The company closed its Cedar Rapids and West Des Moines locations in May 2016 along with 11 other stores in three states, citing the completion of an organizational analysis.

The Cedar Rapids Fresh Market employed about 90 people when it opened.