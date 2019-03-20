Spring Flood Watch Map: Monitor the crest of the Cedar River
The Gazette  

As the Cedar River is expected to reach a crest of 18.6 feet Monday into Tuesday, the National Weather Service will be updating the forecast and current readings every hour. You can monitor these levels with this map.

Keep Reading

Business

Latest Cedar Rapids Aldi to open next week

Store will occupy former Fresh Market location

FILE PHOTO: A sign hangs at the end of the produce aisle at the Aldi grocery store in Coralville on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
FILE PHOTO: A sign hangs at the end of the produce aisle at the Aldi grocery store in Coralville on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Grocery chain Aldi will open its newest Cedar Rapids store next Thursday, March 28, in the space formerly occupied by Fresh Market, at 180 Collins Road NE.

The 24,000-square-foot store in the Collins Crossing shopping center, across the road from Lindale Mall, is part of a $3.4 billion investment by Aldi to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.

Essen, Germany-based Aldi has more than 1,800 stores in 35 states, including a store less than four miles away, at 5425 Blairs Forest Blvd. NE.

The company will operate three stores in Cedar Rapids and one store each in Marion, Coralville and Iowa City.

Aldi has remodeled the Cedar Rapids and Marion stores within the past two years.

The Collins Road Aldi store layout will provide an improved in-store experience, the company said in a news release, and feature additional refrigeration space to accommodate more fresh products. Twenty percent of the product selection will be new items when compared with last year.

The new Aldi will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fresh Market, a Greensboro, N.C.-based specialty grocery chain, opened a store in Collins Crossing on Oct. 1, 2014. The company closed its Cedar Rapids and West Des Moines locations in May 2016 along with 11 other stores in three states, citing the completion of an organizational analysis.

The Cedar Rapids Fresh Market employed about 90 people when it opened.

The Gazette

All articles by George

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Some employers go all in with March Madness

Instagram now to allow purchases through app

Importance of 'Patience' cited in any U.S.-China deal

Compromise advances sports betting bill in Iowa House

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Judge rules Iowa will pay for expert witness for man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts

Iowa City man identified as car fire victim

Iowa public health officials urge caution as flood cleanup begins

Edgewood Road and other Cedar Rapids streets now open

Cedar Rapids house and parked cars hit in shots fired incident overnight

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.