Business

June marks Iowa's 12th consecutive month at same unemployment rate of 2.4 percent

Iowa even producing jobs for stock art actors. (Dreamstime/TNS)
Iowa even producing jobs for stock art actors. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Iowa’s unemployment rate stayed constant — at 2.4 percent — in June, Iowa Workforce Development announced Friday.

In a news release, agency Director Beth Townsend described the figure as a “milestone,” representing 12 consecutive months of Iowa’s unemployment rate being lodged at that rate. In June 2018, the state’s jobless rate was slightly higher, at 2.5 percent.

Seven hundred more state residents were found to be unemployed in June compared to May, with the figures increasing from 40,700 to 41,400. That estimate is 800 residents lower than the June 2018 unemployed total of 42,400.

The U.S. unemployment rate increased from 3.6 percent in May to 3.7 percent in June, Iowa Workforce Development data shows.

The number of working Iowans increased to 1,676,700 in June, up 3,400 from May and 33,400 from June 2018. State employers also added 5,600 jobs last month, the agency’s release says.

Manufacturing saw the biggest growth, with 2,000 jobs added, while the other services sector also added 1,600 new positions. Professional and business services, however, accounted for 1,300 lost jobs, with administrative support and waste management services shedding 700 positions.

The unemployment figures discount Iowans who have stopped seeking employment or who otherwise have cycled out of the system.

• Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Reflections from the moon and Iowa's role in getting there

Year-round E15 sales could spark major growth at Iowa gas stations

Cargill rail yard in Rompot advances despite pleas from neighbors

United Technologies statement lays out possible pros, cons of Raytheon merger

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Lisbon animal rescue seeks grant money to fund additional care

Moon rocks get VIP treatment when at the University of Iowa

North Liberty men arrested after community center assault

Back-and-forth over defendant's competency delays attempted murder case

Beef Days, Asianfest, and Battle of the Brews: Iowa Corridor Food and drink events July 19-24

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.