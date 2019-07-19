June marks Iowa's 12th consecutive month at same unemployment rate of 2.4 percent

Iowa’s unemployment rate stayed constant — at 2.4 percent — in June, Iowa Workforce Development announced Friday.

In a news release, agency Director Beth Townsend described the figure as a “milestone,” representing 12 consecutive months of Iowa’s unemployment rate being lodged at that rate. In June 2018, the state’s jobless rate was slightly higher, at 2.5 percent.

Seven hundred more state residents were found to be unemployed in June compared to May, with the figures increasing from 40,700 to 41,400. That estimate is 800 residents lower than the June 2018 unemployed total of 42,400.

The U.S. unemployment rate increased from 3.6 percent in May to 3.7 percent in June, Iowa Workforce Development data shows.

The number of working Iowans increased to 1,676,700 in June, up 3,400 from May and 33,400 from June 2018. State employers also added 5,600 jobs last month, the agency’s release says.

Manufacturing saw the biggest growth, with 2,000 jobs added, while the other services sector also added 1,600 new positions. Professional and business services, however, accounted for 1,300 lost jobs, with administrative support and waste management services shedding 700 positions.

The unemployment figures discount Iowans who have stopped seeking employment or who otherwise have cycled out of the system.

