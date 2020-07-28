Jane Boyd Community House receives $100,000 grant

A Cedar Rapids program that provides the basics of what an entrepreneur needs to launch or grow a business has received a substantial financial boost.

Jane Boyd Community House has been awarded $100,000 from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Heartland Challenge grant. The money will expand Empower by GoDaddy in partnership with Jane Boyd, which has assisted more than 100 entrepreneurs since it was launched in 2017.

The program, offered free to participants, includes an intensive 12-week curriculum. The grant also will support a move to virtual learning.

Classes run as a group with up to 25 entrepreneurs. The next group will begin this fall.

Megan Isenberg, Jane Boyd Community House director, said the award will support Empower by GoDaddy’s efforts to engage and serve more diverse populations and address barriers to education often experienced by non-traditional entrepreneurs.

“We will continue deepening our relationships with under-served communities and the partner agencies that are already connected to the people we want to reach,” Isenberg said in a news release.

Those interested should go to janeboyd.org/programs/empower or contact Empower Program Manager Maurice Davis at (319) 784-1310 or medavis@janeboyd.org.