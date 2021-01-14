IOWA DERECHO 2020

ITC Midwest, Alliant Energy receive national award for derecho response

National investor-owned utility association gives its Emergency Response Award

Electrical workers repairing downed power lines along Highway 13 near County. Home Rd. in Marion, Iowa, on Tuesday, Aug.
Electrical workers repairing downed power lines along Highway 13 near County. Home Rd. in Marion, Iowa, on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. People are still cleaning up and without power after the Aug. 10 derecho storm. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

04:32PM | Thu, January 14, 2021

ITC Midwest, Alliant Energy receive national award for derecho respons ...

09:00AM | Sat, January 09, 2021

Local Santa, Mrs. Claus find hope in year of fighting cancer, COVID an ...

06:15AM | Wed, January 06, 2021

Historic train depot to receive repairs in Marion after derecho

12:08PM | Mon, January 04, 2021

Federal tax relief bill for those affected by derecho, other disasters ...
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles

The Edison Electric Institute, which represents all investor-owned utilities in the United States, gave Alliant Energy and ITC Midwest its Emergency Response Award for “for working collaboratively to restore electricity” after the Aug. 10 derecho.

“In the midst of a global pandemic and often in the most hazardous of conditions, the Alliant Energy and ITC teams worked around the clock to restore service safely and quickly,” EEI President Tom Kuhn said in a news release.

The utilities combined to replace more than 4,800 power poles after the storm with help from more than 2,400 out-of-state utility workers.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

04:32PM | Thu, January 14, 2021

ITC Midwest, Alliant Energy receive national award for derecho respons ...

09:00AM | Sat, January 09, 2021

Local Santa, Mrs. Claus find hope in year of fighting cancer, COVID an ...

06:15AM | Wed, January 06, 2021

Historic train depot to receive repairs in Marion after derecho
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles

MORE IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES ...

Local Santa, Mrs. Claus find hope in year of fighting cancer, COVID and a derecho that destroyed their reindeer farm

Historic train depot to receive repairs in Marion after derecho

Federal tax relief bill for those affected by derecho, other disasters signed into law

First event in Cedar Rapids Kennedy's renovated gymnasium is Monday

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

New medical marijuana manufacturer coming to Cedar Rapids

Officials don't know when Linn County residents can expect COVID vaccine

Medical marijuana outlet in Iowa City off, at least for now

Fact Checker: Reynolds' Condition of the State claims mostly true

Linn County's new marijuana policy is good, not great

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.