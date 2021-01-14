ITC Midwest, Alliant Energy receive national award for derecho response

The Edison Electric Institute, which represents all investor-owned utilities in the United States, gave Alliant Energy and ITC Midwest its Emergency Response Award for “for working collaboratively to restore electricity” after the Aug. 10 derecho.

“In the midst of a global pandemic and often in the most hazardous of conditions, the Alliant Energy and ITC teams worked around the clock to restore service safely and quickly,” EEI President Tom Kuhn said in a news release.

The utilities combined to replace more than 4,800 power poles after the storm with help from more than 2,400 out-of-state utility workers.

