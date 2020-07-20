Iowa's sales tax holiday set for Aug. 7 and 8, allows for online purchases

Iowans can still take advantage of the state’s sales tax holiday while shopping online from their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “holiday” will begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, and run through midnight Saturday, Aug. 8.

Clothing and footwear that costs less than $100 are exempt from sales tax.

The number of qualified items bought does not affect their exemption.

Online sales are exempt if they are bought and paid for during the time period, even if items are delivered at a later date.

More information for customers and businesses on exempt and taxable items can be found at https://bit.ly/2OIPBZq.

