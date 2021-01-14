Iowa saw the highest number of continuing claims between Jan. 3 and Jan. 9 since early October.

The state’s continuing claims jumped from 43,165 to 49,451, the largest single-week increase since the week of Dec. 2.

New claims remained relatively stagnant, though, going from 7,855 to 7,638.

About 68.3 percent of claims were not related to coronavirus, though, Iowa Workforce Development said.

Construction was the largest source of claims with 2,014, followed by manufacturing with 1,397, self-employed and independent contractors with 593 and retail trade with 560.

Iowa Workforce Development issued $15.6 million in standard unemployment benefits. Iowans also received $5.5 million in Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and $4.4 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Payments from Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which was reintroduced on Dec. 27 as part of the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act, will arrive next week, IWD said earlier this week.

IWD is changing its vendor for those who receive unemployment benefits through a debit card instead of direct deposit. The agency will transition payments to a U.S. Bank debit card instead of one through Bank of America Jan. 27.

These numbers are preliminary and are yet to be adjusted by the U.S. Department of Labor. They also only include people actively seeking work and therefore do not necessarily paint a full picture of how many people are out of work.

