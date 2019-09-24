When it comes to women-owned businesses, Iowa falls just above the middle of the pack, an annual report found.

The state ranked 24th nationwide with 90,193 businesses owned by women, according to this year’s State of Women-Owned Business Report, commissioned by American Express.

In 2018, there were 91,136 women-owned businesses in Iowa.

Nationwide, between 2014 and 2019, the number of women-owned businesses grew 21 percent, to nearly 13 million, and came to represent 42 percent of all U.S. businesses. Employment at these businesses grew 8 percent, to 9.4 million, while revenue rose 21 percent, to $1.9 trillion, adjusted for inflation, over this time frame, the report said.

“The face of entrepreneurship is evolving to include all women, regardless of demographics,” said Courtney Kelso, American Express’ senior vice president, in a news release. ““The economic impact of women-owned businesses is undeniable, from the trillions they contribute via revenue to the millions of jobs they provide. We are committed to backing these women entrepreneurs because when they win, we all win.”

The report identified 93,948 workers employed Iowa’s women-owned businesses, with approximately $15.2 billion earned in sales.

Under other growth metrics between 2014 and 2019, Iowa ranked lower when compared to other states — at 15th in job growth at women-owned businesses, 19th in the business’ revenue growth and 40th in terms of adding new women-owned businesses,

Of note, the lion’s share of new businesses created per day were formed by women of color.

The most popular new business types included services such as hair and nail salons and pet businesses, as well as health care and social assistance and professional, scientific or technical services.

