Iowa jobless claims below 84,000

DES MOINES — Initial claims for unemployment benefits in Iowa rose slightly last week but overall the number of Iowans requesting jobless assistance remained below 100,000.

Iowa Workforce Development officials on Thursday reported that initial claims filed between Sunday, Aug. 9, and Saturday, Aug. 15, totaled 6,544, which included 5,828 filed by individuals who work and live in Iowa and 716 claims sought by non-residents. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 83,610 — a decrease of 8,490 from the previous week.

The U.S. Department of Labor adjusted last week’s initial claim number in Iowa down to 4,891 (a decrease of 391) and lowered the total of continuing claims to 92,100 (a decrease of 753 for a total decline of 1,144), according to Iowa Workforce Development. Officials with the state agency said they rely on the weekly data released by the U.S. Department of Labor to report their numbers and they also adopt the federal revisions to the previously published data.

Unemployment insurance benefit payments to jobless Iowans totaled $23,465,906 last week.

Industries with the most claims were manufacturing with 1,664, followed by a grouping of self-employed, independent contractors and others at 887. After that, health care and social assistance industries totaled 608, construction 449 and accommodation & food services establishments with 429 initial claims last week.

A total of $7,881,600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits was paid during the week of Aug. 9-15, which were retroactive payments as the program ended July 25. Since April 4, a total of $1,580,831,143 in FPUC benefits has been paid, according to IWD officials. Also, a total of $4,412,626 was paid in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits during the past week and $3,912,116.39 in separate Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) were paid.

Since May 27, a total of $47,359,563 in PEUC benefits have been paid, IWD officials reported.

On Aug. 14, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Iowa’s application to participate in the “Lost Wages Assistance” program. Iowans whose unemployment is the result of the pandemic, and who are eligible for at least $100 in benefits each week, will qualify for an additional $300 in weekly benefits retroactive to the week ending Aug. 1. State officials say the federal agencies continue to issue guidance, and IWD will continue developing the implementation process required for this program and update its website as additional information becomes available.

Since the announcement of the program approval, IWD has seen an increase in initial and continuing claims as awareness of the benefits became more widely known and we anticipate this will be reflected in increased claim numbers next week, officials said.

Individuals who have exhausted the additional 13 weeks of PEUC benefits may be eligible for State Extended Benefits announced in June. Claimants should continue to file weekly claims so that their claims can be reviewed to determine eligibility for State EB. These benefits may provide eligible claimants up to an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits, officials said. However, not everyone who qualified for PEUC will be eligible for state extended benefits. More information is available here.

IWD had previously waived the work search requirement since the beginning of the pandemic but this requirement will be reinstituted on Sept. 8, according to IWD. Not all claimants will be required to begin work searches, including for example, those who are receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits due to a medical condition or lack of child care. Those who will be required to begin work searches will be notified by IWD. We have also posted updates on our website regarding this requirement.

Employees and employers who have questions regarding returning to work should review the Frequently Asked Questions for each group on our website. Assistance for employers can be found here.

Employees can find assistance here.

