Iowa unemployment rate up to 10.2 percent in April as pandemic takes economic toll

Iowa’s unemployment rate jumped to 10.2 percent in April, Iowa Workforce Development announced Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic forces many businesses to enact furloughs and layoffs.

It’s slightly better than the national unemployment rate for April — 14.7 percent.

At this time last year, the state unemployment rate was 2.7 percent. It was also a sharp increase from 3.3 percent unemployed in March.

“April is the first month we have seen the real impact of the pandemic on our unemployment rate,” said Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, in a statement. “We remain hopeful that as we reopen the state and more people return to work, the rate will decrease quickly and this unprecedented rate will be a very temporary one,”

Leisure and hospitality saw the biggest loss of any sector, losing 68,500 jobs or 48.9% of all staff on payroll. Retail saw a 12.8% loss in jobs.

The April unemployment rate in Iowa is higher than in either of the last two recessions. It’s also the first time Iowa unemployment rose above 7% since 2010.

The unemployment rate only accounts for the people actively looking for a job, so it doesn’t necessarily paint a full picture of how many residents are out of work.

