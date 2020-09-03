Business

Iowa sees small dip in unemployment claims in last full week of August

Applications open for extra $300 in benefits through Lost Wages Assistance program

Iowa’s unemployment claims decreased slightly last week as Iowa continues its economic recovery from the pandemic and derecho.

Iowa saw 6,377 new claims, a decrease of seven claims from the previous week.

Continuing claims decreased from 83,312 to 76,832. The previous week’s numbers were initially higher, but the U.S. Department of Labor adjusted the numbers based on its data.

Manufacturing was the largest source of claims with 1,357, followed by self-employed and independent contractors (1,118), health care and social assistance (545), accommodation and food services (529) and retail trade (387).

The claims resulted in $21.6 million in standard unemployment benefits. Iowans also received $4.3 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, $4.8 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and almost $900,000 in state extended benefits.

Iowa Workforce Development is also accepting applications for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Lost Wage Assistance program. Anyone who usually receives at least $100 in benefits and is unemployed because of the pandemic is eligible for an additional $300 per week.

Before the derecho, unemployment claims were steadily declining. In the two weeks following the Aug. 10 derecho, initial claims in Linn and Benton counties quadrupled.

These numbers only include people actively seeking work and do not necessarily fully represent the number of people without work.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

