State error causes some unemployed Iowans to not receive payments

Agency gives incorrect information to new debit card provider; affected Iowans need to go online or call Iowa Workforce Development to avoid 'further delay'

When Iowa Workforce Development changed from Bank of America debit cards (pictured) to U.S. Bank debit cards on Jan. 27, anyone who chose to receive unemployment benefits via a debit card was supposed to receive a U.S. Bank Reliacard. Not everyone received the card, though. (Submitted photo)

Some Iowans who usually receive unemployment benefits through a debit card did not receive benefits because of an error by Iowa Workforce Development, the agency said Thursday night.

When IWD changed from Bank of America debit cards to U.S. Bank debit cards on Jan. 27, anyone who chose to receive unemployment benefits via a debit card was supposed to receive a U.S. Bank Reliacard. Not everyone received the card, though.

IWD discovered it had given U.S. Bank incorrect data when some unemployment payments returned to the agency, according to a news release.

Unemployed Iowans must go online or call IWD by Sunday, Jan. 31, to either receive a new card or change the payment method to direct deposit to avoid a “further delay” in payments, according to the news release.

IWD’s “goal” is to reach out to those affected by the error who do not go online or call the agency.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

