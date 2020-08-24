IOWA DERECHO 2020

Michaels closed for major store repairs after derecho storm damage

Reopening date is yet to be determined

Michaels Collins Road store employees on Friday were packing merchandise to remove it from the store. (George C. Ford/Freelance)
Michaels, an arts and crafts retailer in Collins Road Square at 1470 Twixt Town Rd. in Marion, is closed after the store sustained significant damage from the Aug. 10 storm, and its reopening date is uncertain.

Manager Stacy Jones was unable to say when the store will reopen given the extent of the damages.

“It was a lot of different stuff,” Jones said. “We really don’t know anything yet.

“We are waiting on the landlord to tell us how long it’s going to take.”

Jones and her employees were packing merchandise on Friday to remove it from the store. That will allow inspection to determine what repairs are needed before the store can reopen.

Michaels, a national chain based in Irving, Texas, opened the store in Collins Road Square in 1993. The company also operates a store at 2515 Corridor Way in Coralville.

