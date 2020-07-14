CORONAVIRUS

ISU research develops model to show economic impact of coronavirus

'Employment-at-work' index shows minorities, lower-income bearing brunt

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 30, 2020, file photo, a woman shops for clothing in a Gap store during the coronavirus pand
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 30, 2020, file photo, a woman shops for clothing in a Gap store during the coronavirus pandemic, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
/
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:59PM | Tue, July 14, 2020

University of Iowa shatters research funding records amid COVID-19

03:00PM | Tue, July 14, 2020

ISU research develops model to show economic impact of coronavirus

02:08PM | Tue, July 14, 2020

How will Iowa universities limit coronavirus spread? Relying heavily o ...

01:21PM | Tue, July 14, 2020

Hospitalizations climb for Iowa COVID-19 cases; Van Buren County recor ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

As economists look to measure the economic impact of coronavirus, an Iowa State University professor and graduate student developed an alternative metric in a recent study.

The report looks at employment data from the U.S. Current Population Survey between January and April to establish an employment-at-work rate.

John Winters, ISU associate professor of economics and co-author of the study with student Seung Jin Cho, said the unemployment rate can still be “useful.”

However, simply looking at the rate, Winters said, excludes people who either left the workforce or had a job but couldn’t work because of coronavirus.

“What happens sometimes is people stop looking for work because they don’t think there are going to be jobs available,” Winters said. “That’s usually amplified during recessions.”

This isn’t a new criticism of using unemployment rates to track the health of the job market, but coronavirus adds a new wrinkle.

“They might also stop looking for work and working because they don’t want to get sick or get their families sick,” Winters said. “The virus is putting a virtual barrier between people and jobs that wouldn’t exist in normal times.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, Winters’ employment-at-work rate factors in people not staying in the workforce or people with jobs who aren’t working during the pandemic.

The rate highlights gaps in job losses between ages, races and household incomes.

While every household income level experienced drops in the employment-at-work rate, households under $75,000 saw particularly noticeable drops.

Those with at least a bachelor’s degree saw a 7 percent drop in employment-at-work. Those with only a high school diploma saw their numbers take a 12 percent dip.

Racially, Hispanic, Black and Asian workers saw more significant declines than their White counterparts.

“The more historically disadvantaged groups — the lower income, the lower education, the young, the racial minorities — they tend to suffer the most,” Winters said.

Unemployment rates also support those trends. Unemployment among Blacks jumped nationally from 6.7 percent to 16.7 percent.

A direct comparison of the two rates — employment-at-rate and unemployment — often yield similar numbers. Hispanic unemployment went from 6 percent to 18.9 percent.

When the federal unemployment rate increased by 10.3 percent from March to April — from 4.4 percent to 14.7 percent — the employment-at-work rate saw a 10.35 percent drop.

Winters said looking at those two numbers is “comparing apples to oranges,” though.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Holding Our Own

Receive a $20 gift card when you spend $150 at local Johnson County participating businesses!

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Rally CAP Challenge

Let's Rally! Support local and join the Rally C.A.P. Challenge

Join Challenge
Gazette Marketing
Kids Gazette

Engage the kids with our Kids Articles, Worksheets, Free Printables, Fun Activities, and more!

Digital Kids Gazette

“You can’t just look at the numbers and compare one to another,” Winters said. “The denominators are different. The denominator for the unemployment rate is more narrow.”

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:59PM | Tue, July 14, 2020

University of Iowa shatters research funding records amid COVID-19

03:00PM | Tue, July 14, 2020

ISU research develops model to show economic impact of coronavirus

02:08PM | Tue, July 14, 2020

How will Iowa universities limit coronavirus spread? Relying heavily o ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
JohnSteppe

The Gazette

All articles by John

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

University of Iowa shatters research funding records amid COVID-19

How will Iowa universities limit coronavirus spread? Relying heavily on student, staff compliance

Hospitalizations climb for Iowa COVID-19 cases; Van Buren County records first death

Test Iowa audit shows coronavirus testing reporting process illegal, risky

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids will require face masks, shields if students return to class

Black Lives Matter demands reach Cedar Rapids school board

19-year-old shot to death Sunday in Cedar Rapids was Kennedy High football player

Two children injured in ATV wreck in Linn County

Will there be a 2020 Iowa high school football season? No one knows right now

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate