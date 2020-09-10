Iowa sees decrease in unemployment claims in first week of September

Statewide unemployment claim numbers decreased again in the first week of September, bringing total claims down to 77,333.

New claims dropped from 5,914 to 5,689, the fewest since the week before the Aug. 10 derecho.

Continuing claims went from 75,877 to 71,644, marking the sixth time in the last seven weeks that continuing claims decreased.

Manufacturing remains the largest source of unemployment claims with 1,311, followed by self-employed and independent contractors (682), accommodation and food services (565), health care and social assistance (490) and construction (385).

Iowa Workforce Development issued $20.2 million in standard unemployment benefits. Iowans received another $4.2 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, $5 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and $1 million in State Extended Benefits.

The additional $600 per week from the federal CARES Act expired at the end of July, but residents received $4.5 million in retroactive payments last week.

These numbers only include people actively seeking work and do not necessarily give a full picture of how many people are out of work.

