Business

Iowa says federal unemployment programs will be implemented next week

State agency says Iowans will receive payments 5-7 business days later

A #x201c;now hiring#x201d; sign is posted on the patio of the former Louie's Wine Dive in the Iowa River Landing in Cora
A “now hiring” sign is posted on the patio of the former Louie’s Wine Dive in the Iowa River Landing in Coralville on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Iowa Workforce Development plans to implement extensions of Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance next week, the agency said Thursday morning. Unemployed Iowans will then receive the benefits after another five to seven business days.

The PEUC implementation will be Feb. 16, and the PUA implementation will be Feb. 17.

The federal stimulus bill that included PEUC and PUA extensions was signed on Dec. 27, but IWD first needed to make “programming changes” before Iowans who previously exhausted their PEUC and PUA benefits could receive payments again.

The state agency said it will automatically enroll any eligible Iowans, so there is no need to reapply for the benefits.

IWD still is working to reissue debit cards after it gave incorrect data to U.S. Bank while changing card providers last month. It believes cards have either arrived or are in production for more than 80 percent of unemployed Iowans who receive payments via debit card.

It comes as new and continuing unemployment claims both increased between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6.

New claims jumped from 5,778 to 6,173, and continuing claims rose from 45,803 to 48,701.

About 67.5 percent of claims were not related to coronavirus, according to IWD.

Construction was the largest source of claims with 1,176, followed by self-employed and independent contractors with 1,095, manufacturing with 732, retail trade with 462 and health care and social assistance with 457.

The claims resulted in $16.6 million in standard unemployment benefits, $19.2 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $4.5 million in PUA benefits and $2.9 million in PEUC benefits.

These numbers are preliminary and are yet to be adjusted by the U.S. Department of Labor. They also only include people actively seeking work and therefore do not necessarily give a full picture of how many people are out of work.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Retailers hold on to stores, hoping for a surge of shoppers

Aunt Jemima drops the stereotype, rebrands as Pearl Milling Company

Wellman couple renovates building to bring life to downtown

Alliant Energy partnerships had role in more than 20 projects in Iowa in 2020

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa lawmaker wants public university employees polled about their political affiliation

Iowa is drawing lots of attention for its red state wisdom

Watch live: Third day of Donald Trump's impeachment trial

Officials investigating cause of hose failure that injured two firefighters Sunday

Chew on This: La Cantina closes downtown Cedar Rapids location

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.