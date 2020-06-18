Iowa receives more than 160,000 unemployment claims between June 7, 13

Iowa had another 9,516 new unemployment claims between June 7 and June 13, Iowa Workforce Development announced Thursday morning. There were another 154,752 continuing unemployment claims.

The amount of new claims remained stagnant while continuing claims dropped by 3,516.

The claims resulted in about $38 million in standard unemployment insurance. Iowans received $94.7 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $6.2 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $3.4 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

More than 2,100 of the claims came from the manufacturing sector. Self-employed and independent contractors, health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services and retail trade also had 600 or more claims.

The U.S. Department of Labor also revised the unemployment numbers for May 31 through June 6. Instead of 10,112 new claims, Iowa had 9,488. Instead of 159,966 continuing claims, Iowa had 158,268.

These numbers only account for people actively seeking work, so it does not necessarily include everyone out of work because of coronavirus.

