Business

Iowa receives more than 160,000 unemployment claims between June 7, 13

Continuing claims sees slight decrease as economy reopens

Job seekers line up for a career fair. (Associated Press)
Job seekers line up for a career fair. (Associated Press)

Iowa had another 9,516 new unemployment claims between June 7 and June 13, Iowa Workforce Development announced Thursday morning. There were another 154,752 continuing unemployment claims.

The amount of new claims remained stagnant while continuing claims dropped by 3,516.

The claims resulted in about $38 million in standard unemployment insurance. Iowans received $94.7 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $6.2 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $3.4 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

More than 2,100 of the claims came from the manufacturing sector. Self-employed and independent contractors, health care and social assistance, accommodation and food services and retail trade also had 600 or more claims.

The U.S. Department of Labor also revised the unemployment numbers for May 31 through June 6. Instead of 10,112 new claims, Iowa had 9,488. Instead of 159,966 continuing claims, Iowa had 158,268.

These numbers only account for people actively seeking work, so it does not necessarily include everyone out of work because of coronavirus.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Deere restructuring is a 'natural progression': analyst

University of Iowa's biggest college preparing for layoffs, pay cuts, furloughs

Quaker Oats to retire Aunt Jemima brand, calling it a 'racial stereotype'

Collins Community Credit Union to open new headquarters on Blairs Ferry Road

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

This is not a new problem for the University of Iowa

Iowa City Council calls for remaking police department

Marion police update policies after George Floyd's death

Iowa has virus cases other than coronavirus

University of Iowa will move to virtual instruction after Thanksgiving

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.