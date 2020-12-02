888 Holdings expands online sports betting into Iowa in 2021

888 Holdings, an international online gambling platform, will be expanding its sports betting services into Iowa in 2021, the company announced Wednesday morning.

“We believe Iowa is a strong sports state,” said Yaniv Sherman, head of commercial development at 888 Holdings. “From the data we’ve seen, there’s been a quick adoption (of sports betting) and some encouraging growth trends.”

The company is based in Gibraltar, a United Kingdom territory on the southern edge of Spain. A partnership with Catfish Bend Casinos in Burlington allows for 888 Holdings to legally serve Iowans.

Sherman described it as a “economically beneficial relationship” for both sides.

“We share our success with our partners at Catfish Bend,” Sherman told The Gazette.

888 Holdings also announced it will operate in Indiana and Colorado through separate partnerships.

Sherman said 888 Holdings is prepared to expand its Iowa offerings if the state legislature opens the door for more online gambling. The company also has poker, bingo and other casino games on its online platforms.

“We are a full-service online outfit,” Sherman said. “The more products we are able to offer in the marketplace, the better positioned we are to compete.”

Iowa legalized sports betting on professional in collegiate sports in August 2019. In the first year, Iowans wagered more than $400 million, producing about $30 million in revenue for Iowa casinos.

