Business

888 Holdings expands online sports betting into Iowa in 2021

International company eyes 'encouraging growth trends' in 'strong sports state'

Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher approaches the counter to place the ceremonial first bet Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the
Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher approaches the counter to place the ceremonial first bet Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the Isle Casino in Bettendorf . William Hill Sports Book opened for business at the casino and accepted the first legal sports bets from the mayor shortly after noon to mark the first day of legal sports wagering in the state. (Quad-City Times)

888 Holdings, an international online gambling platform, will be expanding its sports betting services into Iowa in 2021, the company announced Wednesday morning.

“We believe Iowa is a strong sports state,” said Yaniv Sherman, head of commercial development at 888 Holdings. “From the data we’ve seen, there’s been a quick adoption (of sports betting) and some encouraging growth trends.”

The company is based in Gibraltar, a United Kingdom territory on the southern edge of Spain. A partnership with Catfish Bend Casinos in Burlington allows for 888 Holdings to legally serve Iowans.

Sherman described it as a “economically beneficial relationship” for both sides.

“We share our success with our partners at Catfish Bend,” Sherman told The Gazette.

888 Holdings also announced it will operate in Indiana and Colorado through separate partnerships.

Sherman said 888 Holdings is prepared to expand its Iowa offerings if the state legislature opens the door for more online gambling. The company also has poker, bingo and other casino games on its online platforms.

“We are a full-service online outfit,” Sherman said. “The more products we are able to offer in the marketplace, the better positioned we are to compete.”

Iowa legalized sports betting on professional in collegiate sports in August 2019. In the first year, Iowans wagered more than $400 million, producing about $30 million in revenue for Iowa casinos.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Derecho takes more than $133 million toll on some Cedar Rapids businesses

UnityPoint names new CEO and new head of clinic operations

Collins Road Theatres reopens soon with recliners, COVID filters in air system

Project Better Together launches Adopt a Health Care Worker campaign

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

45% of Iowa waters impaired, including Lake Macbride, parts of Cedar and Iowa rivers

UI epidemiologist 'more optimistic' about COVID-19 but says Iowans should 'hunker down a little bit longer'

University of Iowa student accused of extortion

In Iowa City, residents move into new retirement community during pandemic

Iowa tax analyst: Revenue numbers don't show true picture

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.