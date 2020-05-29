CORONAVIRUS

Iowa Workforce Development unveils two new unemployment programs

Funding through CARES Act to provide 13 weeks of relief

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:15AM | Fri, May 29, 2020

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Friday, May ...

09:57AM | Fri, May 29, 2020

Iowa Workforce Development unveils two new unemployment programs

09:19AM | Fri, May 29, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 29: Cedar Rapids Bike Share ...

09:00AM | Fri, May 29, 2020

OK Iowa, get ready for a second spike in coronavirus cases
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Iowans who have exhausted their 26 weeks of regular unemployment benefits will have access to another 26 weeks of unemployment benefits through state and federal programs, Iowa Workforce Development announced Friday morning.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, created through the federal CARES Act, gives residents 13 weeks of unemployment benefits.

The benefits are the same amount as the regular unemployment benefits. Unemployed Iowans can receive back payments for unemployment going back to March 29. PEUC funding will last until December 26.

Once someone uses up the 13 weeks of PEUC funding, Iowa’s State Extended Benefits will kick in for another 13 weeks. The availability of the State Extended Benefits are dependent on the rolling 13-week unemployment rate in Iowa.

“As the state reopens and more people return to work, the rate will decline and the State EB program will end,” the statement said.

Those who are already filing unemployment claims do not need to do anything else to receive the PEUC and State Extended Benefits, Iowa Workforce Development said.

Last week, the state received 14,586 new unemployment claims and 180,679 continuing unemployment claims.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:15AM | Fri, May 29, 2020

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Friday, May ...

09:57AM | Fri, May 29, 2020

Iowa Workforce Development unveils two new unemployment programs

09:19AM | Fri, May 29, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 29: Cedar Rapids Bike Share ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
JohnSteppe

The Gazette

All articles by John

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 29: Cedar Rapids Bike Share Program returns this summer

OK Iowa, get ready for a second spike in coronavirus cases

For Iowa pig farmers, life was hard before the coronavirus. Now it's even tougher.

It will take 18 hours to properly celebrate Iowa City's Class of 2020

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Dream it! Draw it!: Learn to draw with author Courtney Watkins live at 10 a.m. Friday

Iowa churches welcome back worshipers - close to God, but distant from each other

Iowa corn crop planting ahead of schedule

New University of Iowa rehab hospital sees need from coronavirus patients, too

Residential real estate sees pause in listings as sellers hesitate during pandemic

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate