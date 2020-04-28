CORONAVIRUS

Jobless benefits available to some who refuse to work for coronavirus-related reasons

Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news
Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:01AM | Tue, April 28, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 28: Iowa's Ride is cancele ...

08:49AM | Tue, April 28, 2020

Jobless benefits available to some who refuse to work for coronavirus- ...

07:30AM | Tue, April 28, 2020

$86 toilet paper triggers Iowa's first price-gouging lawsuit

07:00AM | Tue, April 28, 2020

Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker urges vigilance as long-term care ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

DES MOINES — Iowans may refuse to return to work for coronavirus-related reasons and still collect unemployment under certain circumstances, the state’s workforce development department said Monday.

According to the department, Iowans may continue to collect unemployment benefits while choosing to remain home if he or she:

• Has tested positive for COVID-19 or experienced symptoms.

• Has a household member who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

• Does not have child care or transportation for COVID-19-related reasons

• Has recovered from COVID-19 but suffered from medical complications that caused an inability to perform essential job duties.

Employees experiencing any of those circumstances should work with their employer, the department recommended.

Refusing to work for any other reason would be considered a “voluntary quit,” and the individual would no longer be eligible for unemployment benefits, including newly created federal assistance, the department said.

“The additional unemployment benefits that are provided under the (federal) CARES Act are meant to be temporary in nature and bridge the gap between the outbreak and a return to normal,” state workforce development director Beth Townsend said in a news release.

“For Iowans whose employment may be permanently affected by the outbreak, we have many training opportunities under Future Ready Iowa to help them obtain training and begin a new career in a high-demand, high-paying job.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Iowans with more questions are encouraged to visit the department’s website, iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov.

Comments: (563) 383-2492; erin.murphy@lee.net

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:30AM | Tue, April 28, 2020

Cedar Rapids airport to survey travelers on safety plans

04:00AM | Tue, April 28, 2020

Gazette Daily News Podcast, April 28

05:29PM | Mon, April 27, 2020

48 percent drop in Iowa tax revenue not all due to coronavirus pandemi ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
emurphy

Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau

All articles by Erin

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 28: Iowa's Ride is canceled

$86 toilet paper triggers Iowa's first price-gouging lawsuit

Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker urges vigilance as long-term care facilities, group homes report coronavirus cases

Cedar Rapids airport to survey travelers on safety plans

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gov. Kim Reynolds eases coronavirus restrictions in 77 Iowa counties

Marion man accused of holding woman captive, assaulting her

Restaurants in 77 Iowa counties can reopen, but will they?

City of Marion adds new employees to serve residential growth

How Iowa's biotech industry is contributing to coronavirus response

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate