Who benefits when football returns with no fans?

IOWA CITY — The return of Hawkeye football — even without fans in the stands — should be a boon to some businesses, especially those serving food.

The Big Ten on Wednesday announced the return of football beginning Oct. 23-24 with an eight week schedule and weekend of seeded-divisional matchups. That means each football programs will see nine games after it looked like Kinnick Stadium would sit empty this season.

Not completely anyway. While teams will be taking the field, no public tickets will be sold for the games, the Big Ten decided.

While this means the hard-hit hotel industry won’t see any increased action this fall, other industries might, said Josh Schamberger, president of Think Iowa City.

“I think it moves the needle for certainly the restaurants and bars,” he said. “Whether or not we’re going to be in an environment where that can be encouraged remains to be seen because we’re obviously still dealing with COVID.”

But, Schamberger said with games on, he can envision fans returning to their favorite bars and restaurants to load up on nachos, wings and other appetizers and watch the game on the big screen. Restaurateurs that he’s spoken with are happy about the plans to bring back football, Schamberger said.

Past studies have shown University of Iowa football has an economic impact greater than $120 million in a season. Home football games means thousands of visitors to the Iowa City area patronizing hotels, restaurants and bars, retailers, transportation companies and other businesses.

Many of those industries had been bracing for a season without football, which local experts like Schamberger said would be devastating.

When the fall football season canceled, some businesses held out hope for a spring season and a partial return of normalcy — as well as fans. But Schamberger said Thursday a spring season wasn’t something that could be counted on.

“There’s no guarantee if there was a spring season we’d still have fans,” he said.

Throughout the pandemic, local agencies like Think Iowa City, the Downtown District, the Iowa City Area Development Group and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership have banded together to create initiatives to spur support of local businesses. Schamberger said he’s hopeful the return of football will lead to more of those opportunities.

“We’ll get all of our creative teams together and find new and creative ways to keep those businesses going forward the best we can,” he said.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com