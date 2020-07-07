Business

Tipton, Independence among cities to get state money for downtown projects

Iowa gives $100,000 grants to 26 small cities

Tipton and Independence were among 26 cities across Iowa to receive $100,000 in state aid for downtown projects, Iowa Economic Development Authority said Tuesday morning.

Other municipalities in Eastern Iowa to receive grants include Dyersville, Delhi, Maquoketa and Preston.

Tipton’s grant will go toward rehabilitation of the Hardacre Theater. Along with the $100,000 in state money, Tipton is contributing $233,000 to the project, according to the IEDA.

Independence’s grant will go toward Leytze Building Catalyst Project, with the city contributing an additional $651,350.

It’s part of IEDA’s Community Catalyst Building Remediation program. Started in 2018, the program looks to “help create fundamental, positive change in Iowa’s downtowns” with funds appropriated from the Iowa Legislature.

“Revitalization of statewide communities is particularly critical as we recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19,” Debi Durham, director of IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority, said in a statement.

“The Community Catalyst program is not only about investing in our infrastructure, but it inspires further development and future growth for years to come.”

Seventy-three cities applied for the Community Catalyst grants this year. At least 40 percent of grants must go to cities with populations of fewer than 1,500 people.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

