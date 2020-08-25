Fewer than 300 in Linn County without power more than two weeks after derecho

Fewer than 300 households in Linn County remain without power Tuesday morning more than two weeks after a derecho caused devastation across Eastern Iowa.

Alliant Energy has 264 customers without power as of Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative has one customer without power in the county.

Internet providers are still working on restoring service to Linn County residents. ImOn spokeswoman Lisa Rhatigan said Monday 73 percent of customers have internet back. Mediacom spokeswoman Phyllis Peters told The Gazette Monday evening slightly fewer than 12,000 customers in the Cedar Rapids area still do not have internet.

More than 100,000 customers in Linn County lost power from the derecho earlier this month. Electric utilities brought in crews from Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska, among other states, to restore power.

