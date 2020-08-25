IOWA DERECHO 2020

Fewer than 300 in Linn County without power more than two weeks after derecho

About 12,000 Mediacom customers waiting for internet service to come back

An Alliant Energy crew of about ten employees works to replace a cross arm on a utility pole on Winslow Road in Marion b
An Alliant Energy crew of about ten employees works to replace a cross arm on a utility pole on Winslow Road in Marion before moving down the line to see what else needs done to bring power back to the area on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

10:19AM | Tue, August 25, 2020

Fewer than 300 in Linn County without power more than two weeks after ...

06:30AM | Tue, August 25, 2020

Immigrants driven from apartments in Iowa derecho ask: What comes next ...

05:34PM | Mon, August 24, 2020

Less than 1 percent of Linn County without power 2 weeks after derecho

02:24PM | Mon, August 24, 2020

Father of former Cedar Rapids RoughRiders player aids devastated commu ...
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles

Fewer than 300 households in Linn County remain without power Tuesday morning more than two weeks after a derecho caused devastation across Eastern Iowa.

Alliant Energy has 264 customers without power as of Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative has one customer without power in the county.

Internet providers are still working on restoring service to Linn County residents. ImOn spokeswoman Lisa Rhatigan said Monday 73 percent of customers have internet back. Mediacom spokeswoman Phyllis Peters told The Gazette Monday evening slightly fewer than 12,000 customers in the Cedar Rapids area still do not have internet.

More than 100,000 customers in Linn County lost power from the derecho earlier this month. Electric utilities brought in crews from Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska, among other states, to restore power.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

10:19AM | Tue, August 25, 2020

Fewer than 300 in Linn County without power more than two weeks after ...

06:30AM | Tue, August 25, 2020

Immigrants driven from apartments in Iowa derecho ask: What comes next ...

05:34PM | Mon, August 24, 2020

Less than 1 percent of Linn County without power 2 weeks after derecho
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles

MORE IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES ...

Immigrants driven from apartments in Iowa derecho ask: What comes next?

Less than 1 percent of Linn County without power 2 weeks after derecho

Father of former Cedar Rapids RoughRiders player aids devastated community by helping them see the light

Michaels closed for major store repairs after derecho storm damage

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa State reports another 130 positive COVID-19 cases

Iowa students and parents make hard back-to-school choices

Duane Arnold nuclear plant won't restart after Iowa derecho damage

Iowa just reported first coronavirus death of a child. How common is that?

University of Iowa reports 107 students have COVID-19; four employees

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.