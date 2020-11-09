Insurers pays Iowans more than $1.6 billion in derecho-related claims

Iowans have received more than $1.6 billion from insurance claims because of the Aug. 10 derecho as of Nov. 2, the Iowa Insurance Division said Monday.

About 79 percent of the more than 200,000 claims filed have been paid, according to Insurance Division data.

More than half the claims paid so far have been from homeowners’ insurance. Commercial insurance and farm owners insurance also have seen more than a $100 million in claims.

“As policyholders pursue claims under their insurance contracts, we encourage property owners to continue to work diligently with their insurance company and agent as they obtain the necessary repairs,” Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen said in a statement.

“Adjustments can take time, but we have seen other challenges, including early cold, snow and some shortages of materials and contractors.”

Ommen said residents who believe their insurer is giving less money than the insurance contract dictates can file a complaint at iid.iowa.gov/insurance-consumer-complaint.

IID has received “just over 90” complaints so far, Ommen said.

“Complaints filed with our office can range quite broadly, but some of the primary areas we are seeing are what is covered under the insurance contract, what the payment amount should be and what the process is for handling additional or supplemental damage,” Ommen said.

