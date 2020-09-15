IOWA DERECHO 2020

Derecho windstorm removes 550,000 Iowa corn acres from harvest

Damaged corn is seen near Mount Vernon, Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. About a third of Iowa's corn crop was destroyed
Damaged corn is seen near Mount Vernon, Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. About a third of Iowa’s corn crop was destroyed in the derecho that produced 140 mph winds throughout central Iowa on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

10:57AM | Tue, September 15, 2020

Derecho windstorm removes 550,000 Iowa corn acres from harvest

06:00AM | Mon, September 14, 2020

Inside Swamp Fox: Scramble after derecho to restore key Marion substat ...

03:56PM | Sat, September 12, 2020

People turn tree debris and stumps from derecho into art

10:52PM | Fri, September 11, 2020

Southeast Polk football team brings derecho relief funds to Cedar Rapi ...
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles
Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has estimated that 550,000 acres of Iowa corn will not be harvested this fall due to damage caused by the Aug. 10 windstorm that swept across the state.

That estimate in a report released Friday places the value of the lost corn crop based on the yield and price anticipated before the storm at around $344 million. Corn prices have gone up due to the crop losses so farmers will likely get more money for the corn they do harvest. Most farmers also have crop insurance to cover some of the loss and other federal programs may help.

The storm, which cut through Iowa with winds reaching 140 mph, also damaged full storage bins at farm cooperatives and on farms, taking out grain stored from last year’s harvest.

Iowa farmers are expected to produce 2.48 billion bushels of corn this year on 13 million acres harvested, the USDA report said.

Soybean acres were not reduced due to the storm and production is expected to be 503 million bushels.

Nationally, the corn crop is anticipated to be 14.9 billion bushels, down 378 million bushels from last month’s pre-storm estimate, but still the second highest production on record for the U.S. The expected national average yield of 178.5 bushels per acre will be a record high if realized.

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

10:57AM | Tue, September 15, 2020

Derecho windstorm removes 550,000 Iowa corn acres from harvest

06:00AM | Mon, September 14, 2020

Inside Swamp Fox: Scramble after derecho to restore key Marion substat ...

03:56PM | Sat, September 12, 2020

People turn tree debris and stumps from derecho into art
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles
Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES ...

Inside Swamp Fox: Scramble after derecho to restore key Marion substation

People turn tree debris and stumps from derecho into art

Southeast Polk football team brings derecho relief funds to Cedar Rapids before game

Seven more Iowa counties, Sac and Fox Tribe eligible for FEMA derecho aid

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Financial decision led to Cedar Rapids First Ave. McDonald's closing

Trump rejects 54 biofuel waiver requests from small oil refineries

Des Moines teen dies in shooting police say was self-defense

Time Machine: The story of a stowaway from Cedar Rapids

Calls inundate help desks as online learning surges

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.