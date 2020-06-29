For the past 13 years, Carey Schillig has been working in the beauty industry, cutting and styling hair and working as a makeup artist.

And while the global pandemic challenged how she’d done business for years, Schillig said it also prompted her to rebrand her business, from her self-titled “Carey Schillig Hair Care” to “The Green Room,” for which she launched two new websites earlier this past week.

“I uploaded an e-commerce organic vegan beauty product site to sell products out of my home for a little bit of income until I could reopen my salon which was new and exciting,” she said.

“I am passionate about discussing healthier product regimen options with people who want to learn,” she said. “And I am passionate about teaching women how to feel and look their best with a great haircut and educating them on how to take care of it.”

Even though she has rebranded, Schillig joked that she doesn’t have plans to paint her salon green.

“I chose the name the Green Room because I plan to continue to personally use and sell organic vegan healthier beauty products that are plant-based, natural and free from harmful chemicals. The Green Room is a shop for healthy hair and skin care products, healthy lifestyles and kindness to ourselves and to our Earth.”

Schillig is a one-woman shop based in North Liberty, which means her duties on any given day are varied and many.

“I am a solo artist in a small private salon studio space,” she said. “I take care of my own inventory, accounting and scheduling.”

But being her own boss definitely has its perks, she added.

“I set my desired business hours and I come and go as I please.” she said. “It has been an absolutely wonderful and fulfilling experience.”

This continues to work to her advantage as she navigates the new normal as a business owner these days.

“COVID-19 has taught me to be grateful for the private exclusive space that I have. I can still provide a safe environment for myself and my clients.”

Beyond her focus on plant-based products, Schillig said she specializes in working with curly hair and special-occasion makeup application.

It is something of a family tradition Schillig is proud to carry on.

“I have had some really awesome mentors from the time I graduated from La James International in Iowa City in Cosmetology, but my No. 1 mentor all of these years has been my Uncle Hal Valentine.”

Schillig said Valentine, who lives in Los Angeles, is 78 years old and has worked behind the chair for 57 years.

“I traveled often to California to apprentice and learn cutting skills and salon business practices from him,” she recalled. “I genuinely feel lucky to have had that experience to learn and grow from him.”

Know a Corridor business that might make an intriguing “My Biz” feature? Tell us about it via michaelchevy.castranova@thegazette.com.

ABout the business

• Owner: Carey Schillig

• Business: The Green Room

• Address: 1215 Jordan St., Suite 407, North Liberty

• Phone: (319) 651-5558

• Website: organicveganproducts.com