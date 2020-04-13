CORONAVIRUS

Iowa beef plant in Tama suspends operations after workers get coronavirus

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig toured Iowa Premium in Tama, Iowa, on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Naig toured the be
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig toured Iowa Premium in Tama, Iowa, on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Naig toured the beef processing plant as part of a water quality tour. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:16AM | Mon, April 13, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 13: Iowa City Farmers Mark ...

09:39AM | Mon, April 13, 2020

Iowa beef plant in Tama suspends operations after workers get coronavi ...

08:18AM | Mon, April 13, 2020

Peak nearing, Iowa begins contract to create coronavirus models

06:00AM | Mon, April 13, 2020

Tiffin teen recovers from 'unbearable' coronavirus
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Associated Press

TAMA, Iowa — A beef processing plant in one of Iowa’s coronavirus hot spots has suspended production after several workers have become infected.

National Beef announced that its Iowa Premium plant in Tama will be idled until April 20.

The company said numerous employees had contracted COVID-19 and others were exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

It’s the second meat processing plant in Iowa to suspend operations after workers have become infected. Tyson Foods last week idled its Columbus Junction pork plant.

National Beef, which is based in Kansas City, purchased the Tama plant last year. At the time, it had about 850 employees. The plant processes corn-fed beef raised on farms in Iowa and neighboring states, boxing products for domestic and international markets.

The company said that it was taking several steps to stop the spread of the virus and keep employees safe at its plants. Those include daily sanitizing and disinfection, temperature screenings, increased social distancing in common areas, and voluntary use of disposable face masks.

Tama County has been among the hardest hit by the pandemic in Iowa, with 86 confirmed cases and two deaths as of Sunday. It is also the site of one of the state’s three confirmed nursing home outbreaks, at Premier Estates of Toledo.

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:01AM | Mon, April 13, 2020

Watch live: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Monday, ...

03:45PM | Sun, April 12, 2020

Should I wear a mask? Is it safe to get gas? Here are answers to commo ...

02:56PM | Sun, April 12, 2020

Seven more deaths - including six in Linn County - as result of corona ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Associated Press

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 13: Iowa City Farmers Market pushed back

Peak nearing, Iowa begins contract to create coronavirus models

Tiffin teen recovers from 'unbearable' coronavirus

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Monday, April 13

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Body of missing teen recovered in Coralville Reservoir; death investigation underway

Man extricated with serious injuries in crash at Kirkwood

Should I wear a mask? Is it safe to get gas? Here are answers to common coronavirus questions

Seven more deaths - including six in Linn County - as result of coronavirus

As coronavirus cases mount, Iowa officials believe they can continue contact tracing

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate