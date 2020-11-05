Initial unemployments in Iowa increase for third consecutive week

Iowa saw an increase in new unemployment claims for the third consecutive week between Oct. 25 and Oct. 31.

New claims rose from 4,351 to 4,964, the highest in more than a month.

Continuing claims decreased from 39,825 to 37,290, marking the 10th consecutive week of declines.

Manufacturing had 1,227 claims, followed by construction with 693, self-employed and independent contractors with 593 and health care and social assistance with 441. Administrative, support, waste management and remediation services also had 294 claims.

The state issued $10.4 million in standard unemployment benefits as a result of those claims. Iowans also received $8.1 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, $3.6 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, $1.5 million in State Extended Benefits and $1.6 million in retroactive payments from Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which expired at the end of July.

Last week also marked the final week of State Extended Benefits payments. The program ended Oct. 31 because of the state’s declining unemployment rate.

Iowa Workforce Development said in a news release there are usually increases in unemployment claims, particularly in construction, agriculture and landscaping, in November and December as the weather cools. That means new claims may continue to rise in coming weeks.

These numbers only include people actively seeking work and therefore do not necessarily give a full picture of how many people are out of work.

