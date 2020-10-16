IEDA approves up to $2.6 million for brownfield, grayfield developments in Cedar Rapids

Iowa Economic Development Authority approved up to $2.6 million in brownfield and grayfield tax credits for projects in Cedar Rapids at its monthly board meeting Friday morning.

The state defines a brownfield as an “abandoned, idled or underutilized industrial or commercial properties where real or perceived environmental contamination prevents productive expansion or redevelopment.” Grayfields are already developed, but its original use is outdated or “prevents a better or more efficient use of the property.”

The Hub LLC received up to $1 million for its $15 million brownfield development at 916 16th St. NE, which will turn a former industrial equipment manufacturing site into 132 apartments across three buildings.

• TWG Development received up to $900,000 for its brownfield development of the Banjo Block, at the corner of Fifth St. SE and Fourth Ave. in downtown Cedar Rapids, which would convert one city block into a mix of apartments, retail, a pool and fitness center.

• Willis Dady Emergency Shelter also received $550,000 for its $2.6 million project that will renovate the old Chandler Pumps warehouse into housing for those at risk of homelessness and an employment services center.

• Other brownfield and grayfield developments include $50,000 for a restaurant at 615 K Ave. NW in the Time Check neighborhood, $100,000 for OFB, LLC’s four-unit housing at 1001 Fifth St SE behind NewBo City Market.

• Ahsure Investments in Solon also received a $600,000 grayfield credit to renovate three buildings and construct two buildings with a mix of commercial and residential space.

• Vinton Braille School LLC received $200,000, which it will use to convert the 115-year-old hospital into a brewpub. The $1.3 million project is part of Hobart Historic Restoration’s $20 million effort to redevelop the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School campus. The school shut down in 2011.

