Hy-Vee recalls bagged salad

Hy-Vee is recalling the 12-ounce Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad. (Courtesy Hy-Vee)
The Hy-Vee grocery chain has issued a recall of its 12-ounce Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad from all its stores because it may be contaminated with Cyclospora, the West Des Moines-based company said Saturday.

The retailer said the potential for contamination came to its attention when Fresh Express, the product’s manufacturer, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Prevention have been investigating an outbreak of Cyclospora in the upper Midwest.

“Hy-Vee has not received any reports of illness due to consumption of its Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad,” the company said in a statement. “Customers who purchased this product should discard it or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.”

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis may include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting and low-grade fever, Hy-Vee said.

If not treated, symptoms can persist for several weeks to a month or more.

