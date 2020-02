West Des Moines-based Hy-Vee will reduce overnight hours in all its stores, effective Feb. 10.

The chain has 265 stores in Iowa and seven other states.

Hy-Vee spokeswoman Christina Gayman said in an email to The Gazette that Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Iowa City, Marion and Cedar Falls venues will begin operating 5 a.m. to midnight. Waterloo stores will close at 11 p.m.

She cited a general drop in customers during later hours.

Forbes lists the chain’s 2019 revenues at $10.1 billion.