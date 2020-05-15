Hy-Vee to open Dollar Fresh store in Vinton

Hy-Vee will open a Dollar Fresh store in Vinton on Friday, May 22.

The 22,000-square-foot store will include groceries, a bakery and ready-to-eat selections, a “dollar section” and a pharmacy as well as a fuel service area

West Des Moines-based Hy-Vee announced its purchase of Shopko buildings in Vinton, Cresco, Dyersville, Hampton, Oelwein and Waukon in January, with the aim of renovating and reopening them as Dollar Fresh stores.

Wisconsin-based Shopko filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy a year before.