CORONAVIRUS

Hy-Vee to install cart sanitation machines at more than 200 stores

Sterile Cart sanitizes one to two carts per second, distributor says

Sterile Cart machines employ #x201c;a low-pressure spray system and a dry-in-place disinfectant#x201d; to sanitize shopp
Sterile Cart machines employ “a low-pressure spray system and a dry-in-place disinfectant” to sanitize shopping carts. West Des Moines-based Hy-Vee plans to have them at more than 200 of its stores by mid-November. (Photo courtesy Hy-Vee.)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

05:27PM | Tue, October 27, 2020

Hy-Vee to install cart sanitation machines at more than 200 stores

04:12PM | Tue, October 27, 2020

Iowa sets record highs for COVID-19 hospitalizations, 7-day case avera ...

03:05PM | Tue, October 27, 2020

Iowa governor asks inspector general to reconsider ruling on use of pa ...

05:03PM | Mon, October 26, 2020

Linn County epidemiologist earns national public health recognition
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Two Hy-Vee stores in the Cedar Rapids area will be among the 200-plus in the Midwest to implement an automatic cart sanitation system by mid-November “at the earliest,” Hy-Vee spokeswoman Dawn Buzynski told The Gazette Tuesday.

The Marion Hy-Vee and the Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee on Wilson Avenue are scheduled to be the first in the Corridor to receive the technology, Buzynski said.

The four-by-six-foot-system, Sterile Cart, uses a “a low-pressure spray system and a dry-in-place disinfectant” to sanitize carts quickly as they go through the box, according to a news release.

Kristin Davidson, president of Sterile Cart’s distributor, Mound, Minn.-based Ultra Green Packaging, said the system can clean one to two carts per second.

“The Sterile Cart system uses a hospital-grade disinfectant that is proven to kill 99.9 percent of germs and viruses that cause illnesses, including coronavirus,” Davidson said in the statement.

The West Des Moines-based grocer has been manually sanitizing carts “regularly” on any given day. Once Sterile Cart is in place, that no longer will be necessary.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been our desire to put Hy-Vee customers’ minds at ease with thorough sanitization measures,” Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of the retail chain, said in the statement.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

05:27PM | Tue, October 27, 2020

Hy-Vee to install cart sanitation machines at more than 200 stores

04:12PM | Tue, October 27, 2020

Iowa sets record highs for COVID-19 hospitalizations, 7-day case avera ...

03:05PM | Tue, October 27, 2020

Iowa governor asks inspector general to reconsider ruling on use of pa ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa sets record highs for COVID-19 hospitalizations, 7-day case averages

Iowa governor asks inspector general to reconsider ruling on use of pandemic aid for computer system

Linn County epidemiologist earns national public health recognition

Iowa reports another record-high for COVID-19 hospitalizations

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Collins Aerospace reports 94 percent drop in adjusted operating profit

Camp Wapsie struggles to give refunds for summer camps

Rejection of anti-abortion student group labeled 'hate group' reversed at University of Northern Iowa

Cedar Rapids man charged with sexual abuse of child under 12

Republicans once again sweep elections in Iowa Youth Straw Poll

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe