Hy-Vee temporarily cuts store hours due to coronavirus

The Crosspark Road Hy-Vee store is seen in October 2018 in Coralville. (The Gazette)
The Crosspark Road Hy-Vee store is seen in October 2018 in Coralville. (The Gazette)
Starting Wednesday, all Hy-Vee stores will close at 8 p.m. as part of its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region, including Iowa, the new store hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice, the West Des Moines-based grocer announced Tuesday.

The shortened store hours are intended to give employees more time to clean and sanitize all areas of each location, restock high-demand items and spend additional time caring for families and loved ones, the chain said in a statement.

Dining areas inside stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as bars inside Hy-Vee Market Grille locations, have been closed.

Hy-Vee’s convenience stores will continue operating under their normal hours for the time being.

Meanwhile, national retailer Target announced all its stores will close no later than 9 p.m., local time, also beginning Wednesday.

Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com

