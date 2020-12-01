Hy-Vee launches 'Hy-Vee Plus' premium membership program

Hy-Vee has launched a premium membership program that will allow customers to receive free delivery and two-hour express pickup, the West Des Moines-based grocery chain announced this week.

The program, Hy-Vee Plus, costs $99 per year.

It also offers an extra 3 cents in Fuel Saver rewards, access to its “Red Line” premium customer service team and exclusive deals every month.

“This membership is unlike any other program in the industry and blends our greatest services — both in-store and online — into an affordable experience that brings incredible value to our customers,” said Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee, in a news release.

Any member of the existing Hy-Vee Aisles Online program, which charges $99 per year for free delivery, will become a Hy-Vee Plus member.

The employee-owned grocer has more than a dozen locations in the Corridor and 275 locations in the Midwest.

