$72 million project set for Hiawatha

A rendering of a mixed-use building planned for the Hiawatha Midtown project. (Side by Side)
A rendering of a mixed-use building planned for the Hiawatha Midtown project. (Side by Side)
A $72 million housing and retail project — hailed by the designer as the biggest private investment in the city’s history — was approved by Hiawatha City Council Wednesday evening.

Hiawatha Midtown, designed by Keith Billick of Side by Side in Cedar Rapids, also received a tax increment financing agreement of about $890,000 for over five years.

The development is planned for 155 Robins Road at Centerpoint Road, Billick said. Groundbreaking is anticipated for this fall, with a build-out of up to four years.

The project’s footprint calls for seven and a half acres to be developed in phases on more than five acres of open space that will include three patio homes, 58 town houses, 203 apartments, 18 condominiums, 10 live/work spaces and 66 senior-living units as well as some 36,300 square feet of commercial, retail and entertainment space.

The development will connect with nearby bike trails and a park.

No leasing agent has been signed yet, Billick said by phone Thursday. He hopes for retailers and restaurants that “are unique to Hiawatha and Eastern Iowa.”

Billick, who said this is his first project “of this magnitude and this complexity,” moved back to Cedar Rapids in 2015, after running a landscape architecture business in Denver. He started Side by Side in Cedar Rapids in 2016.

“Hiawatha Midtown has the potential to connect a growing number of residents with small and mid-size businesses that make a big impact on the local economy,” Billick said in a news release announcing the project.

