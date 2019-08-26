Heartland Express acquires Wisconsin tractor, trailer business

North Liberty-based Heartland Express announced Monday afternoon its acquisition of Millis Transfer and its related companies for approximately $150 million, including debt.

A dry van operator headquartered in Black River Falls, Wis., Millis Transfer comes with a single-brand tractor fleet focused on driver comfort amenities and a single-brand trailer fleet.

The newly acquired company operates 11 terminal locations in eight states and five driver training locations, generating about $152 million in revenue in the 12-month period ending June 30.

“We are impressed with the high quality of the driving professionals and the organization’s safety profile,” said Michael Gerdin, Heartland’s president, CEO and chairman, in a news release.

Millis Transfer’s current management team will continue working with the business in their current roles, the release said.

The transaction — which Heartland funded entirely through cash except for around $750,000 in its own stock — will leave the North Liberty company with a consolidated list of approximately 500 customers.

