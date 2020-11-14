Business

GreenState Credit Union won't reopen Hiawatha branch

Financial institution cites cost for permanent closure

GreenState Credit Union will not reopen its Hiawatha branch, which suffered significant roof damage from the Aug. 10 derecho, Executive Vice President Jim Kelly said.

Kelly cited “cost control” for the decision to permanently shutter the branch on 405 S. Blairsferry Crossing.

“After a couple months of it being closed, we have found that the four other full-service locations in Linn County have been easily able to take on the extra traffic from the members that used the Hiawatha office,” Kelly said in an email.

The branch has not been open since the derecho, with its staff working from other locations since then.

Hiawatha staff will be reassigned to the credit union’s other Linn County branches, Kelly said.

The North Liberty-based credit union’s next closest branch is four miles east, on 1400 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE.

GreenState has other Cedar Rapids locations, at 716 A Ave. NE and 2340 Edgewood Rd. SW, and a Marion location at 727 Oakbrook Dr.

GreenState has about $6.8 billion in assets, according to data from the National Credit Union Administration, making it the largest Iowa-based financial institution based on total assets.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

