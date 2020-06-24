GoDaddy moving jobs from Cedar Rapids to Arizona

Internet domain hosting company GoDaddy will move 134 positions from its Hiawatha office to Arizona, the company told employees Wednesday morning in an email.

If employees do not move to Arizona, they will be placed on paid administrative leave until their last day on September 1, with 90 days of “financial certainty” after that. Severance will include two weeks of full pay for each year at the company and health insurance through the end of the year.

GoDaddy cited decreased revenue during coronavirus and increased effectiveness of one “high energy in-office environment” instead of multiple sales offices.

“The outbound sales teams have made many creative efforts over the last three months to reverse the impacts of COVID-19, but the results of these improvements are still far below what we need for these operations to be sustainable,” said Aman Bhutani, chief executive officer of GoDaddy, in the email to employees.

It’s part of the company’s “decision to restructure” its sales team, affecting 813 employees nationwide.

A spokesman from GoDaddy could not be immediately reached for comment.

This article is developing. Check back later for more updates.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com