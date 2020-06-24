Business

GoDaddy moving jobs from Cedar Rapids to Arizona

An exterior sign is seen at the GoDaddy campus in Hiawatha on Saturday, March 3, 2018. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
An exterior sign is seen at the GoDaddy campus in Hiawatha on Saturday, March 3, 2018. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Internet domain hosting company GoDaddy will move 134 positions from its Hiawatha office to Arizona, the company told employees Wednesday morning in an email.

If employees do not move to Arizona, they will be placed on paid administrative leave until their last day on September 1, with 90 days of “financial certainty” after that. Severance will include two weeks of full pay for each year at the company and health insurance through the end of the year.

GoDaddy cited decreased revenue during coronavirus and increased effectiveness of one “high energy in-office environment” instead of multiple sales offices.

“The outbound sales teams have made many creative efforts over the last three months to reverse the impacts of COVID-19, but the results of these improvements are still far below what we need for these operations to be sustainable,” said Aman Bhutani, chief executive officer of GoDaddy, in the email to employees.

It’s part of the company’s “decision to restructure” its sales team, affecting 813 employees nationwide.

A spokesman from GoDaddy could not be immediately reached for comment.

This article is developing. Check back later for more updates.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Nick Wagner leaves Iowa Utilities Board for position at Black Hills Energy

Iowa finds no violations at Tyson plant with deadly outbreak

DNR investigating Dubuque fish kill linked to fertilizer spill

HER take on going virtual: A conversation with New Pi's Amy Hospodarsky

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa faculty, staff cry foul on cuts

Optimistic Cedar Rapids council advances entertainment project on land once meant for casino

University of Iowa hospital employees to take furloughs, pay cuts

Johnson County law enforcement leaders sign 'Duty to Intercede' memo

Granger House adding Walk of Fame to Marion museum grounds

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.