BREAKING NEWS

General Mills workers avoid strike, set to ratify contract next week

Roger Grobstich, Vice President of the Local 110 Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, speaks during a press conference at Local 110 RWDSU Union Hall in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Roger Grobstich, Vice President of the Local 110 Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, speaks during a press conference at Local 110 RWDSU Union Hall in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
The Gazette

CEDAR RAPIDS — More than 500 General Mills workers will not strike after reaching a tentative contract agreement with the company, the union said Friday.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union’s Local 110 announced Friday that a worker-led committee tentatively agreed to a contract after negotiations with company representatives. The ratification of the General Mills contract is scheduled for Thursday.

“General Mills moved significantly away from the ‘last, best and final’ offer that would have taken away benefits we’ve had for over 30 years. Our committee unanimously recommends this contract for ratification. I am confident we will all be going to work with the peace of mind of a strong union contract soon,” committee member Tim Sarver said in a statement from the union. Sarver has worked at General Mills for 37 years.

The union represents more than 500 of the roughly 700 workers at the plant, which is at 4800 Edgewood Road SW. General Mills has been in Cedar Rapids for almost 50 years. The local plant produces cereal, fruit snacks and desserts.

Local 110 also represents workers at the Quaker Oats facility in Cedar Rapids and Coles Quality Foods in North Liberty.

Nearly 700 union workers at Quaker Oats ratified a contract Thursday locking in annual wage increases and other benefits.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Quaker Oat workers ratify new contract

Joni Ernst speaks with Trump in effort to resolve RFS issue

Commuter rail between Iowa City and North Liberty? Survey seeks bus riders' view

General Mills union says no strike, at least for now

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Navy vets, twin sisters from Cedar Rapids experience 'awesome' honor

Racial tensions rise on Iowa's public university campuses

Fearing hate crimes, Cedar Rapids religious centers step up security

University of Iowa professor generates millions by taking a semester off

Holiday classic 'White Christmas' coming to Des Moines Civic Center

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.