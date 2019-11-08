CEDAR RAPIDS — More than 500 General Mills workers will not strike after reaching a tentative contract agreement with the company, the union said Friday.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union’s Local 110 announced Friday that a worker-led committee tentatively agreed to a contract after negotiations with company representatives. The ratification of the General Mills contract is scheduled for Thursday.

“General Mills moved significantly away from the ‘last, best and final’ offer that would have taken away benefits we’ve had for over 30 years. Our committee unanimously recommends this contract for ratification. I am confident we will all be going to work with the peace of mind of a strong union contract soon,” committee member Tim Sarver said in a statement from the union. Sarver has worked at General Mills for 37 years.

The union represents more than 500 of the roughly 700 workers at the plant, which is at 4800 Edgewood Road SW. General Mills has been in Cedar Rapids for almost 50 years. The local plant produces cereal, fruit snacks and desserts.

Local 110 also represents workers at the Quaker Oats facility in Cedar Rapids and Coles Quality Foods in North Liberty.

Nearly 700 union workers at Quaker Oats ratified a contract Thursday locking in annual wage increases and other benefits.