Business

Gazette's Business Breakfast panel to focus on hiring and retention

Discussion to examine needed skills, culture and what workers want

A #x201c;now hiring#x201d; sign is posted on the patio of the former Louie's Wine Dive in the Iowa River Landing in Cora
A “now hiring” sign is posted on the patio of the former Louie’s Wine Dive in the Iowa River Landing in Coralville this past September. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The Gazette

With Iowa’s jobless rate at a low 3.1 percent, finding and keeping workers — in the service industry or manufacturing, agriculture or for office positions, at for-profits or not-for-profits, in large or small communities — continues to be a vexing challenge for employers.

And the effects of the year-long pandemic — along with August’s costly derecho — on the economy have added to the headaches.

To aid in focusing on where we are and how to move forward, The Gazette’s first Business Breakfast panel for 2021, “How Do We Rebuild: Workforce Hiring and Retention,” is set for online at 9 a.m., Tuesday, March 16.

Register here

Panelists will be:

Jason Glass, Glass People Solutions

Claudia Schabel, Schabel Solutions

John Sorensen, the Iowa Bankers Association and Iowa Business Council

Ryan West, Iowa Workforce Development

Bethany Wilcoxon, McClure

They will share their thoughts on the hiring landscape, how to determine what skills Iowa’s workforce will require in the near future and what prospective workers expect from a 21st century employer.

Viewers will be able to submit questions to panelists during the live discussion. The conversation will be recorded and available for viewing later, too.

“With the pandemic and social distancing, we’ve had to rethink our quarterly breakfast panels that we’d held at NewBoCo’s cafe space,” said Michael Chevy Castranova, The Gazette business editor and panel moderator. “We repositioned, as did many businesses and organizations in 2020 — and as we did with our successful Iowa Ideas Conference — to online.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“So there are some differences in our new format,” he said. “But in most ways it’s the same — a group of knowledgeable, real-world professionals you might not hear from all the time get together to talk over important, Iowa-relevant business issues.”

The live event will be free, with registration required at thegazette.com/special-events/business-breakfast.

This year’s Gazette Business Breakfast panels are sponsored by BerganKDV, the business, financial and technology solutions company. Community partners are NewBoCo and Corridor Careers.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

SAINT Cat Rescue helps find homes for homeless cats in Cedar Rapids

Business Notes: Feb. 7, 2021

Raytheon considers $1 billion sale of repair unit

A rough road for Iowa's ethanol industry?

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

1 killed, 3 injured in overnight crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids

Welcome to Iowa. Some exceptions may apply

When can you get a COVID vaccine in Iowa? Check this chart to find out

In Iowa, a peculiar coalition to legalize psychedelic drugs

An Iowa men's basketball Senior Day to treasure in Hawkeyes' win over Wisconsin

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.