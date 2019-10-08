Gazette parent to close marketing agency Fusionfarm by year's end

CEDAR RAPIDS — Folience, the parent company of The Gazette, said Tuesday it would close its 7-year-old marketing and advertising agency by year’s end.

In an email to employees, Folience CEO and President Daniel Goldstein noted Fusionfarm “recently won its third Midwest Emmy award for its work on the provocative ‘Downtown Cedar Rapids Sucks’ campaign and was invited by AdAge to pitch to Procter & Gamble.”

Client work currently on the books will be concluded in this year’s fourth quarter, he said.

Thirteen employees will be affected by the shutdown.