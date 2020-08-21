Business

Gazette making move to new downtown location

A new sign is guided into place atop The Gazette building, at Fifth Street and Third Avenue SE in downtown Cedar Rapids
A new sign is guided into place atop The Gazette building, at Fifth Street and Third Avenue SE in downtown Cedar Rapids in 2007. The previous sign (foreground) was installed in 1974. (The Gazette)
The Gazette

CEDAR RAPIDS — After nearly 95 years at the corner of Third Avenue and Fifth Street NE, The Gazette will be moving to another downtown location.

The company will relocate into space at 116 Third St SE, which its parent company Folience has under lease and previously housed its Fusionfarm marketing agency.

The Gazette move will be completed by Aug. 31, though the company expects remote operations to continue for the foreseeable future.

“We’ve been a key piece of downtown for more than 100 years and remaining there is important to us,” Gazette Executive Editor Zack Kucharski said.

“While we have a rich history in our current building, we’re excited to get to the new space. It will help us look forward, giving us additional flexibility for the company we are today and will be in the future.”

The employee-owned newspaper’s new space will be its fifth in downtown Cedar Rapids since it began in 1883.

The Gazette opened its current office in 1925 and made a series of additions in 1954, 1969 and 1985.

Those additions were demolished in 2015 after architect and developer Steve Emerson bought the building from The Gazette in 2012. Emerson remains owner of that property.

The Gazette

