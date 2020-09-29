CORONAVIRUS

Frontier Co-Op offers employees' children virtual learning space, academic help

Dawn Martin (center) looks on while her children Eleanore, 10, a fifth-grader and Owen, 15, a freshman work on school wo
Dawn Martin (center) looks on while her children Eleanore, 10, a fifth-grader and Owen, 15, a freshman work on school work at their home in northeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
/
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:28PM | Tue, September 29, 2020

Frontier Co-Op offers employees' children virtual learning space, acad ...

03:16PM | Mon, September 28, 2020

Iowa continues downward trend with 659 new COVID-19 cases reported

01:52PM | Mon, September 28, 2020

University of Iowa reports hundreds of COVID-19 complaints, as police ...

04:39PM | Sun, September 27, 2020

Iowa steps back from recent coronavirus spikes
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

NORWAY — Like many parents, Dawn and Jason Martin found it challenging help their children learn after schools closed in March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even so, the family chose Benton Community School District’s online learning option this fall for their children, Owen Martin, a freshman, and Eleanor Martin, a fifth-grader.

“We felt it was safer,” Jason said. “We both have grandparents that are still alive and we spend a lot of time with them. We were concerned about their health and well-being.”

When Dawn and Jason’s employer, Frontier Co-Op in Norway, announced they were opening a Virtual Learning Center for employee’s children, they knew they made the right choice for their family.

“It was amazing we were even offered this opportunity,” Dawn said. “It was really unexpected and a nice surprise to have that option.”

The Virtual Learning Center, opening in October, is a daily subsidized alternative for families in virtual learning and costs $2.50 an hour.

Vice president of Human Resources Megan Schulte said at the start of the pandemic, employees were expressing concern about how they would take care of their kids while working.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“As employers, we took it upon ourselves to brainstorm creative solutions for our employees,” Schulte said.

The Center provides computers, internet access, lunch and snacks from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It is being staffed by redistributing staff members of Frontier’s already established day care center, which costs employees less than $2 an hour.

Frontier employees 600 people, and about 20 students have signed up for the virtual learning center. The center can take up to 30 students.

Frontier is partnering with the local American Legion Post, who is allowing them the use of their hall, off-site from Frontier, but close and convenient for employees coming into work to drop off their kids.

While most students eligible for the center are currently in in-person learning, they are prepared to take students if a school moves to hybrid or online-only instruction or if a class is in quarantine.

Schulte said the Center is following Iowa Department of Human Service guidelines during the coronavirus, including requiring masks, sanitizing and doing temperature checks upon arrival.

Melissa Huber, a training instructional designer at Frontier, has two children at HLV Community Schools in Victor. While they are currently in in-person learning, Huber appreciates Frontier opening a Virtual Learning Center if the school ever moves to online-only instruction.

Melissa said she doesn’t want to think about what it would be like to experience an outbreak of the coronavirus at her children’s school.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
College Guide 2020

Ready for the next step? Learn about Iowa Colleges and Universities!

Read Now
Gazette Marketing
Iowa Ideas Conference

A critical time for Iowans to come together. Free registration, all-access October 15 & 16.

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Kids Gazette

Engage the kids with our Kids Articles, Worksheets, Free Printables, Fun Activities, and more!

Digital Kids Gazette

“I’m not in denial, it just makes me nervous. I’m scared to a healthy degree,” she said.

“What an amazing thing Frontier is doing for on-site learning,” Huber said, adding that if her children were exposed to the coronavirus, she would have them quarantine for two weeks before sending them to the Center. “I would never want to put that at risk because it’s going to be helping so many people and children.”

Schulte said she hopes other employers follow Frontier’s lead.

“This community we are creating for our employees’ families is a must to ensure their children do not have disrupted learning because their parents need to continue to work during a global pandemic,” Schulte said. “Our hope in creating this virtual learning center is that other companies follow suit.”

Comments: (319) 398-8411; grace.king@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:28PM | Tue, September 29, 2020

Frontier Co-Op offers employees' children virtual learning space, acad ...

03:16PM | Mon, September 28, 2020

Iowa continues downward trend with 659 new COVID-19 cases reported

01:52PM | Mon, September 28, 2020

University of Iowa reports hundreds of COVID-19 complaints, as police ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
GRACEK

The Gazette

All articles by Grace

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa continues downward trend with 659 new COVID-19 cases reported

University of Iowa reports hundreds of COVID-19 complaints, as police respond to house parties

Iowa steps back from recent coronavirus spikes

2020 Iowa City Book Festival moves online

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Wanatee Park is officially the new name for Squaw Creek. Roads will be renamed, too

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday

Iowa celebrities, friends hold Iowa Concert of Hope to raise derecho relief funds

Iowa college cans controversial play based on 'Peanuts'

Iowa Republicans bet on the trickle-down theory of Trumpism. It's not paying off

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate