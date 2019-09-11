Business

Fleet Farm halts plans for Tiffin store

A rendering of the proposed Fleet Farm store concept for the Park Place development in Tiffin. (Courtesy Fleet Farm)
Fleet Farm shelved its plans for what was projected to be a $35 million store in Tiffin.

“Fleet Farm considered opening a store in Tiffin, but decided not to move forward at this time,” company spokeswoman Lindsay Walsh confirmed in an email Tuesday evening.

The store was announced in late April as the planned occupant of a 185,000-square-foot building within the city’s 265-acre Park Place mixed-use development, by the Forevergreen Road interchange on Interstate 380.

It would have been the community’s first big box store.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com

