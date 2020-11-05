Eric Engelmann to step down as executive director of NewBoCo

New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative will have a new executive director on Dec. 1.

Founder Eric Engelmann is stepping down to focus exclusively on ISA Ventures, a multistage venture capital studio in Cedar Rapids.

NewBoCo Chief Operating Officer Aaron Horn will take over as executive director.

“I’m really excited to work with our amazing team on expanding our programs across Iowa,” Horn said in a statement. “NewBoCo’s impact is growing, and it is really encouraging to work with talented people who are so passionate about making a difference.”

Jill Wilkins, NewBoCo’s events director, will then become COO.

“To keep our teams aligned, and to foster communication and support HR and talent across the company, is even more important now,” Engelmann said in a statement. “And Aaron and Jill are the ideal people to fill those roles,” Engelmann said in a news release.

NewBoCo had $1.7 million in revenue during the 2017-18 fiscal year, according to the not-for-profit’s most recent tax Form 990. It focuses on assisting entrepreneurs in the region through investments, services and educational opportunities.

Along with founding NewBoCo, Engelmann also founded Geonetric in Cedar Rapids and invested in more than 40 companies through Iowa Startup Accelerator.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com