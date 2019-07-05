Ethanol official criticizes EPA biofuels recommendation

Local renewable fuels advocates have criticized biofuel blend requirements proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency as being insufficient.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday proposed increasing the volume of biofuels refiners must blend into their fuel annually to 20.04 billion gallons in 2020, up from 19.92 billion gallons in 2019.

The EPA said the proposed mandate included 15 billion gallons of conventional biofuels like ethanol, unchanged from 2019, along with 5.04 billion gallons of advanced biofuels, like those made from agricultural wastes, up from 4.92 billion in 2019.

Monte Shaw, Executive Director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, criticized the proposal for failing to address small refinery exemptions (SREs), which have caused headaches for biofuels proponents.

“The (Renewable Fuel Standard) was intended to send a clear market signal for the growth of biofuels and, unfortunately, this rule falls short,” Executive Director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Monte Shaw said in a Friday news release. “Until the EPA reigns in the abuse of SREs and reallocates what has already been lost, billions of gallons of biofuel demand will be destroyed each year as SREs explode around our industry like fireworks above the Washington Monument on the Fourth of July.”

Oil refiners are required to blend an amount of biofuels into their fuel. However, those with a capacity of fewer than 75,000 barrels per day have the option to purchase Renewable Identification Number, or RIN, credits as a substitute if they prove that complying would cause them financial strain.

The EPA is charged with setting biofuel blending requirements for the refining industry as part of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), a more than decade-old regulation that is aimed at helping farmers and reducing U.S. dependence on oil.

The policy has helped farmers by creating a huge market for ethanol and other biofuels, but oil refiners say compliance can cost a fortune.

As part of the advanced biofuel proposal, the agency set mandates for cellulosic fuel at 540 million gallons.

It also proposed a biodiesel mandate of 2.43 billion gallons for 2021, unchanged from 2020, they said. The EPA sets biodiesel mandates a year in advance.

Shaw also was critical of the biomass-based diesel requirement, considering the U.S. consumed 2.6 billion gallons last year.

“The RFS is designed to be a market driving mechanism,” Shaw said in the release. “Setting the biodiesel blend level two years hence below what the industry already achieved last year cuts at the core of how the RFS was intended to be implemented. Congress established a separate biodiesel category for a reason, and EPA needs to begin respecting that.”

The proposed rule has been submitted by the EPA, which begins a public comment process.

Shaw said he will be urging the EPA to increase biodiesel levels in the final rule and reinforce small refinery exemption rules.

Reuters contributed to this report.

