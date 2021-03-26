The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance said it is working to help find jobs for Toyota Financial Services employees who do not relocate to the company’s out-of-state customer service centers.

“After Toyota Financial Services’ announcement, we immediately reached out to other financial service companies in the area to gauge their workforce needs and determine where employment opportunities may be available to keep these employees here in our community,” Economic Alliance spokeswoman Melissa McCarville told The Gazette in an email Friday morning.

“The Economic Alliance will work on making these connections and providing resources where needed.”

Toyota Financial announced Wednesday it was going to consolidate its customer service centers to three locations — Chandler, Ariz., Plano, Texas, and Alpharetta, Ga. — forcing about 600 Cedar Rapids employees to either relocate out of Iowa or lose their jobs.

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, issued a statement Wednesday evening saying she and her staff “stand ready” to help constituents who “need resources or assistance navigating this tough time.”

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com